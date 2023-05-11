Galt businesses and school evacuated after gas leak

Around ten businesses and a public school were evacuated in Galt Thursday morning as a result of a gas leak.

Cambridge firefighters were called to the leak on Dundas Street near the intersection of Roxboro Road just after 8 a.m.

Acting platoon chief Marie Schaefer said there was a strong scent of natural gas in the air.

“Manchester Public School had one class in progress so we quickly evacuated the school,” Schaefer said.

Roads in the area were closed and around 10 businesses were also evacuated.

Schaefer said the leak was isolated.

Roads reopened around 10:30 a.m.

Schaefer said the businesses in the area will be without natural gas for around the 24 hours.

Manchester Public School is closed Thursday and all before and after school programs have been cancelled.