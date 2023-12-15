Fundraisers across the region help local food bank

There are several fundraisers throughout the community to help the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, as the organization deals with growing demand.

Local food bank use has increase by 113 per cent in 2023, compared to 2022.

The Conestoga Mall Zehrs is hosting a Cram-A-Ram fundraiser on Friday. Zehrs teamed up with the group Rams of Ontario Tricities and Area Chapter for the event.

Shoppers have been donating since 8 a.m., with the goal of filling the ram truck in the parking lot of the store.

“We need to cram that ram really bad,” said Teresa Buch with the Rams of Ontario Tricities and Area Chapter. “We'd like to load up. We're almost there. We got a few boxes but we would like more. We're also taking monetary donations as well. And Zehrs is matching those donations so we need to load up.”

This comes days after Region of Waterloo council unanimously agreed to double the amount of money it provides to the food bank, agreeing to give the organization $1.5 million for 2024 – up from $744,000 in the proposed budget.

“We are thrilled that regional council stepped up and increased our grant. It is needed so much right now,” food bank interim CEO Kim Wilhelm said Friday. “The need for food assistance is so high. It is the highest it’s been in our 40-year history and those who are accessing food assistance are going to directly see the benefits of that funding.”

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region said one in 10 households in the region relay on its programs to access food and the increasing need is being fueled by the rising cost of living.

In the past year, more than 7,500 households accessed their food assistance programs for the first time, the food bank said.

RANGERS GAME FUNDRAISER

Food bank volunteers will also be accepting donations at the Rangers game on Friday night at the Aud. The puck drop is as at 7 p.m. and volunteers are expected to be at both entrances before the game.

The food bank is also accepting donations on its website.