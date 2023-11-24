From the farm to centre stage: Hunter Brothers touring across Canada

The Hunter Brothers stopped by the CTV Kitchener studio Friday to perform and also talk about their breakout year.

The CCMA and Juno-nominated band’s #1 hit song “Lost” went platinum in 2023.

But as they told CTV Kitchener’s Sijia Liu, the highlight of their year has been traveling across Canada as part of their "Burning Down the Barn Tour."

“Seeing the response of the fans and everybody that’s stood behind us, it really means a lot,” said J.J. Hunter.

Another proud moment was playing in their home province of Saskatchewan, with shows in Saskatoon and Regina.

CTV Kitchener's Sijia Liu interviews the Hunter Brothers on Nov. 24, 2023. (Jeff Turner/CTV Kitchener)

J.J., Dusty, Luke, Brock and Ty are not just brothers and bandmates – they’re also farmers.

“I don’t think we ever set out, and said: ‘Hey, let’s be a band,’” said J.J. “Growing up on the farm, small town Saskatchewan, hockey was a big part of our upbringing. We played hockey in the winter, we farmed in the summer. And then there was a small festival that started up in our area, gospel festival, and we got invited as a local act to do a 15 minute performance.”

The band is giving back while out on the road. Ty will be wearing a new, and specially designed jacket, at each stop on the tour. They will then be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to Food Banks Canada.

The Hunter Brothers played Brantford on Thursday, followed by Waterloo on Friday. Coming up next for the band, the London Music Hall on Saturday, then gigs in Peterborough, Wingham, Toronto, Kingston, Ottawa and Thunder Bay.