Freezing rain special weather statement issued for Waterloo Region

A special weather statement was issued Friday morning for much of Southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo region and surrounding areas.

According to Environment Canada, there could be potential freezing rain Friday morning resulting in slippery surfaces.

The weather agency’s alert was issued at around 8:20 a.m. and said that precipitation is advancing into southern Ontario, but may begin as a brief period of freezing rain.

The freezing rain alert is expected to end by the afternoon, as temperatures rise above the freezing.