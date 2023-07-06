Free nation-wide initiative looks to get youth into golf

With summer vacation in full swing and kids in search of outdoor activities, some local golf courses are doing their part in getting more young people on the links through a country-wide initiative.

More than a dozen courses in the Waterloo region area are participating in the initiative which offers free rounds of golf for youths.

“I just like the relaxing pace. I probably started actually golfing like a year and a half ago,” Ethan Sawyer, 12, said.

The National Golf Course Owners Association of Canada (NGCOA) is growing the game through its ‘Take a Kid to the Course’ program.

The program opens doors for kids trying the game for the very first time while changing the narrative for a sport looking to break its elitist roots.

Now in its 20th year, golfers aged 16 and under play for free through the end of the week.

Locally, the full lsit of participating NGCOA Golf Courses is as follows:

Elmira Golf Club

Conestoga Country Club

Grey Silo Golf Course

Merry-Hill Golf Club

Beaverdale Golf Club

Brookfield Golf Club

Cambridge Golf Club

RiverEdge Golf Club

Savannah Golf Links

Dundee Country Club

Rebel Creek Golf Club

Foxwood Country Club

Puslinch Lake Golf Course

Victoria Park Valley Golf Club

Ariss Valley Golf & Country Club

A full list of courses participating can be found by clicking here.