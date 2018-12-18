

CTV Kitchener





After seven months of construction, drivers enjoyed a smoother commute in Cambridge Tuesday morning.

The Franklin Boulevard bridge over Highway 401 reopened to traffic.

“People are just overwhelmed that the bridge has reopened. It has been closed since about the end of April, unfortunately the job started a month late,” said Mike Devine, a Cambridge councillor.

The old bridge was demolished to make way for a new, wider bridge in its place.

The new bridge will allow the highway to be expanded to 10 lanes through Cambridge, from Highway 24 to Townline Road.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the bridge replacement has a construction tender value of more than $8 million.

It also includes a separate lane for cyclists and walkers, allowing them a safe spot to cross.

Devine says it’s the only safe crossing the city has from the north to the south side of the 401.