

CTV Kitchener





Four people face charges after an incident involving a firearm at a motel in Guelph.

Guelph Police were called at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 to a motel in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Woodlawn Road.

Police said that two Guelph males, Stephen Wilson, 28 and Steven Goldrick, 27, were engaged in a verbal altercation.

According to a news release, Wilson pulled out a gun and threatened Goldrick, at which point the two parted ways.

Police said that Wilson then gave the gun to a third Guelph male, 27-year-old Jessie Maresch.

Maresch reportedly tracked down Goldrick and then threatened him with the gun as well.

The weapon in question that police recovered was a .177 calibre BB air pistol.

As Wilson and Maresch tried to leave the motel, police said that Goldrick threatened Maresch with a knife.

While this was happening, a 25-year-old Guelph female, Jasmine Paynter, was involved in a verbal altercation with another female. According to police, Paynter then pepper sprayed the other party.

As a result of these incidents, the four people face weapons-, probation- and assault-related charges.

Wilson was also charged with possession of what was believed to be fentanyl.

He and Paynter were held for bail hearing, while Goldrick and Maresch were scheduled to appear in court in January.