    • Flood warnings end for New Hamburg, Ayr

    The Nith River spills its banks in New Hamburg on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. The Nith River spills its banks in New Hamburg on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018.
    Flood warnings that were in place for two Waterloo Region towns over the weekend have ended.

    The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) declared the warnings for New Hamburg and Ayr over on Monday.

    The agency says river flows were expected to reach a warning level 2 for New Hamburg Saturday afternoon.

    River flows in Ayr were expected to be reach a warning level 1 by Sunday morning.

    Both townships were advised to notify affected property owners and monitor conditions.

    Initially, Ayr was initially put in a flood watch.

    GRCA says that between 30-60 mm of rain fell over the watershed from Tuesday to Saturday and, combined with above freezing temperatures, created flood prone conditions.

    The agency adds that, while the warnings are over, banks next to fast-moving waterways will still be slippery and dangerous.

