Flair Airlines is Canadian, government agency finds

After a months-long review process, the Canadian Transportation Agency has issued its final determination in a contentious case that could have cost Flair Airlines its licence.

The Edmonton-based discount carrier was under review over concerns an American shareholder exerted too much power.

In a statement issued on Wednesday June 1, the Canadian Transportation Agency said it found Flair Airlines is Canadian as a result of numerous factors including amendments to Flair's board provisions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.