First in-person Pow Wow held at Conestoga College in two years

The 13th annual Traditional Pow Wow at Conestoga College was the first time the event's been held in-person in two years.

Indigenous culture was celebrated at the Saturday event, with the drum circle, Indigenous dancers, singers, guest speakers, and a sacred fire all on display at the Doon campus.

"If you can educate yourself in our Indigenous way, a Pow Wow is a good way to do it if you want to get in person and a little bit of firsthand knowledge, as well as meeting new people more importantly, creating a new connectivity from different communities to new communities, and understanding one another," said DJ White, one of the dancers at the event.

The Pow Wow blends together celebration and ceremony with the intention of building relationships and persevering culture.

The closing ceremony brought the 2023 Pow Wow to a close at 5 p.m.