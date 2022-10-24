Firefighters put out flames at Guelph home

Firefighters were called to a Guelph home Monday morning to put out a fire.

Crews arrived at the Cedarvale Avenue property around 9:20 a.m.

Colin Hunter, the platoon chief for Guelph Fire, said everyone who was in the house at the time got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the home. Hunter said firefighters were able to extinguish them “fairly quickly.”

As of 12 p.m., crews were still on scene investigating the cause of the fire.

A damage estimate has not yet been determined.