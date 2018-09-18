

CTV Kitchener





A fire tore through the Cambridge OPP building earlier this month, leaving the detachment without a home.

On the afternoon of Sept. 4, a total of 20 firefighters responded to a blaze at the building.

“"We respond to emergencies every day, and these types of situations, but when it's your own workplace and, for a lot of us kind of our second home or home away from home, it's surreal," said Cst. Lauren Ball with the OPP.

The building was destroyed, the roof collapsing, and the detachment was closed.

Formerly a traffic collision-reporting location, it could be months before people can report a crash in the area in person.

“There’s no physical location for the public to attend to right away, but we ask them to call and we can make arrangements for an officer to meet with them,” said Cst. Ball.

Officers were using their cruisers as their mobile offices before settling into a temporary administrative building.

Police have said they will not release that address while they seek a semi-permanent location.

That location is expected to be decided and open to the public in a month.