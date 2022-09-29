Fence erected around Cambridge encampment
Fencing has been erected around a growing homeless encampment located at 150 Main Street in Cambridge. The fence surrounds several tents which are set up in a parking lot near a Waterloo region social service building.
“The fence is to keep us safer because we’ve had people coming in and harassing us, crashed into it,” said Kitty Havoc, who lives in one of the tents.
Earlier this month, people living at the encampment were set up on the grassy area behind 150 Main Street, a location that is private property.
The owner of the land told those folks they had to leave. https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/encampment-residents-told-to-leave-galt-site-1.6068082 Some moved their tents just a few feet onto the pavement which is public property.
Meanwhile in Kitchener, a new emergency shelter is opening at the site of the former Schwaben Club, replacing the shelter at the former Edith MacIntosh Child Care Centre. https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/former-schwaben-club-in-kitchener-selected-as-new-emergency-shelter-location-1.6086914
The region says the new shelter will operate in phases. The first phase will provide services for up to 70 people from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. The second phase will allow the shelter to operate 24-7 with increased capacity for an 18 to 24 month period.
Officials say there is an estimated 1,000 people experiencing homelessness across Waterloo region. The new emergency shelter is part of the region’s interim housing solution strategy.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S.
Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death revealed as hundreds line up in Windsor to pay respects
Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death. The queen's death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.
Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP
The RCMP says Jeremy MacKenzie's arrest was not influenced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's request to have the Mounties look into comments about his wife.
'80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French': CAQ immigration minister
Quebec's immigration and labour minister claims that newcomers to the province "go to Montreal, don't work, and don't speak French," though he later tweeted he expressed "his thoughts badly."
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Russia to annex more of Ukraine on Friday at the Kremlin
Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that was expected to isolate the Kremlin further, draw it more international punishment and bring Ukraine extra military, political and economic support.
Rift in Danish royal family after Queen strips four grandchildren of royal titles
A rift has emerged in the Danish royal family following a decision by Queen Margrethe to strip four of her eight grandchildren of their royal titles in order to "future-proof" the monarchy.
Arctic Ocean acidifying up to four times faster than any other sea on Earth
What may be the broadest and longest study to date has found Canada's Arctic Ocean is growing more acidic up to four times faster than any other sea on the planet.
Diabetes risk twice as high for those who feel lonely: study
People who feel lonely are twice as likely to develop Type 2 diabetes, according to a new Norwegian study that analyzed data collected from more than 24,000 people over more than 20 years.
London
-
Gas leak forces evacuation of several homes in Old South
A ruptured gas line required neighbouring homes on Windsor Crescent in London to be evacuated for a short time on Thursday morning.
-
1 in 4 Ontario farmers contemplated suicide in past 12 months: study
There’s no way around it — Farming is one of the most stressful occupations on the planet. “Seventy six per cent of farmers are self identifying as having moderate to high stress levels. In general, that is much higher stress levels than the general population,” said Ontario Federation of Agriculture President Peggy Brekveld.
-
Suspect vehicle identified in hit-and-run that killed Fanshawe student
London police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect vehicle in relation to a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Fanshawe College student on Hamilton Road earlier this month.
Windsor
-
Group of southern Ontario coworkers win $1-million Maxmillions prize
A group of five coworkers in southern Ontario are sharing a $1-million lottery prize.
-
One person taken to hospital after crash near WECHU office
Windsor police say one person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Ouellette Avenue.
-
1 in 4 Ontario farmers contemplated suicide in past 12 months: Study
There’s no way around it — Farming is one of the most stressful occupations on the planet. “Seventy six per cent of farmers are self identifying as having moderate to high stress levels. In general, that is much higher stress levels than the general population,” said Ontario Federation of Agriculture President Peggy Brekveld.
Barrie
-
Three boys accused of breaking into Barrie ambulance bay
Provincial police seek to identify three young teenagers accused of breaking into an ambulance bay in Barrie.
-
Driver seriously injured in collision with dump truck on Highway 11
One person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision that sparked flames in Oro Township.
-
Two suspects sought in Barrie business break-in and theft
Police in Barrie are investigating a swift overnight break-in and theft at a business in a south-end plaza.
Northern Ontario
-
Northerners unhappy with Enbridge rate hike on Oct. 1
Enbridge gas tells CTV News that its five per cent rate hike on Oct. 1 will cost its customers in northeastern Ontario an extra $160 a year, on average. And people in Timmins are unhappy.
-
Quit firing guns within city limits, Timmins police warn hunters
After receiving several complaints, the Timmins Police Service is reminding people that firing a rifle within city limits is prohibited.
-
Ontario family wins $2 million in the lottery
A group of four relatives who have played the Ontario lottery together for eight years have finally won big.
Ottawa
-
Human remains found at Vanier apartment building
Construction crews working at an apartment building in Vanier have uncovered human remains at the site.
-
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White resigns from Senate
Former Ottawa police chief Vern White is leaving the Senate about a decade after being appointed to the job.
-
Mayoral candidate proposes $9-an-hour parking in downtown Ottawa
Parking prices in downtown Ottawa are the latest hot topic in the municipal election on Thursday. CTV News Ottawa looks at what the candidates for mayor are saying on the campaign trail.
Toronto
-
Ontario's minimum wage goes up this weekend. Here's what you need to know
Ontario’s minimum wage goes up this weekend. Here's what you need to know.
-
More than $65M worth of drugs seized, 20 people arrested following major Ontario bust
A major investigation into an organized group allegedly involved in a host of criminal enterprises has led to the arrest of 20 people and the seizure of tens of millions of dollars worth of drugs in Ontario, police say.
-
Ontario family wins $2 million in the lottery
A group of four relatives who have played the Ontario lottery together for eight years have finally won big.
Montreal
-
Family files $2.7-million lawsuit over Indigenous woman's death in Quebec hospital
The family of an Indigenous woman who was mocked by staff as she lay dying in a Quebec hospital in September 2020 has filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $2.7 million.
-
CAQ minister could remain in cabinet despite comments about immigrants
Despite his widely denounced comments about immigrants, Quebec Immigration Minister Jean Boulet could keep a seat in cabinet if the Coalition Avenir Quebec is re-elected Monday, leader Francois Legault said Thursday.
-
Quebec to start flu vaccination campaign, as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise by dozens
Quebec's director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau updated the province on the evolution of the COVID-19 situation in Quebec Thursday morning. He said it is too early to talk about an eighth wave, but acknowledged that hospitalizations are rising.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with weapons, drug offences following search of home: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police has charged a man with weapons and drug offences following a search of a Halifax residence on Wednesday.
-
'Patience is wearing thin,' for Maritimers who question if utilities ready for storms
Some Maritimers who lost power for days after post-tropical storm Fiona are questioning whether power utilities have properly prepared their grids for the powerful storms that are increasingly battering the region.
-
Financial relief on the way for Nova Scotians affected by Fiona
Nova Scotians in need of financial aid following post-tropical storm Fiona can now apply for assistance from the provincial government.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing begins for Winnipeg man who admitted to fatally stabbing daughter
The family of a three-year-old who was fatally stabbed by her father is asking a Winnipeg judge to apply the longest possible sentence for the man.
-
Manitoba's deficit shows signs of improvement: report
Despite a looming economic slowdown or recession, Manitoba’s red ink may be shrinking.
-
'We weren't heard:' Northern Manitoba mom claims health-care negligence after daughter’s near-death experience
A mother from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation in Northern Manitoba is sharing her and her family’s experience at the isolated community’s nursing station, claiming their concerns about their daughter’s breathing were not listened to until the situation became critical.
Calgary
-
2-year-old girl fatally injured in southeast Calgary neighbourhood, man in custody
An investigation is underway into the suspected Thursday morning homicide of a little girl in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
What we know about gun violence, shootings in Calgary so far this year
As of Wednesday Calgary had recorded 106 shooting incidents.
-
Calgary police seek accused in grandparent scam who missed court appearance
Nicky Cotroni-Bruno was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26, but failed to appear.
Edmonton
-
Leduc introduces $1,000 fines to curb catalytic converter thefts
The City of Leduc has made an amendment to its Business Licence Bylaw in an attempt to curb catalytic converter thefts.
-
2 dead after 5-vehicle collision in Mill Woods
A 90-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Mill Woods Wednesday afternoon.
-
Alberta doctors reach agreement with government: sources
Alberta doctors have ratified a proposed agreement with the provincial government.
Vancouver
-
Gas prices reach 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver, breaking all-time record
The price of gas reached an all-time high of 239.9 cents per litre in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, and analysts expect it will climb even higher before the weekend.
-
Microsoft digitally recreates Stanley Park, Science World, other B.C. landmarks
From Stanley Park to the B.C. legislature buildings, some of the most eye-catching landmarks in British Columbia have been digitally recreated by Microsoft.
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | B.C. officials to announce 'health-care improvements' Thursday
The B.C. government is preparing to announce "health-care improvements" at a news conference Thursday afternoon.