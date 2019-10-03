Featured
Feces smeared in lobby of financial institution
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 5:50AM EDT
Police are investigating after feces was found smeared throughout the lobby area of a financial institution.
It was determined by Norfolk County OPP that an unknown suspect or suspects entered the building on Main Street in Delhi some time on Sunday.
Investigators are waiting for security footage that captured the individual(s) responsible.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police.