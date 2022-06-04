Father dies, daughter survives after water emergency at Rockwood Conservation Area: OPP
A man has died while boating with his daughter at Rockwood Conservation Area, according to provincial police.
Emergency crewswere called to the area Saturday around 6:30 p.m.
Police say a 33-year-old Mississauga man and his seven-year-old daughter were were pulled from the water by bystanders after the inflatable boat they were on capsized.
The 33-year-old was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead, while the seven-year-old was treated at the scene.
The GRCA says boat rentals were closed for the rest of Saturday, but the rest of the conservation area remained open.
The Rockwood Conservation Area near Guelph, Ont. (June 4, 2022)
