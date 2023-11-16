Fatal crash near St. Marys closes stretch of highway

One person has died following a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 7, east of St. Marys.

Emergency crews were on scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) closed the highway between the roundabouts at Road 118 and Line 9.

OPP say one person had to be removed from a vehicle and taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A second person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuires.

Ornge Air Ambulance confirmed to CTV News they airlifed one person to hospital from the scene.