Fatal collision near Walkerton

One person is dead after a fatal collision involving a motorcycle, an SUV and a pickup truck near Walkerton.

It happened along Highway 9 in Carrick Township.

Provincial police said they were called to the scene at 5:03 p.m. on Sunday May 29.

South Bruce Fire Rescue and Bruce County Paramedic Services also responded.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased, police said. Their identity is being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin.

Police said the investigation is the in the early stages and updates will be provided when available.