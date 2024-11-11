Family of man fatally shot by Hamilton police seeks answers, SIU investigating

Family members of a man who was fatally shot by Hamilton police over the weekend say they want answers and accountability from authorities as the province's police watchdog investigates the incident.

The Special Investigations Unit says Hamilton police officers went to an apartment building on Saturday after reports of a man "acting in a threatening manner."

The watchdog says that after an interaction with a person of interest, two officers fired their guns and the man was hit.

The 43-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

His family has issued a statement identifying him as Erixon Kabera, a father of three who they say dedicated his life to his family and community.

The family says they are disturbed by the SIU's initial claim that there was an "exchange of gunfire," since the watchdog later issued an updated statement that said it does not appear the man had discharged a firearm.

"Erixon was not known to possess a gun, nor did he have a history of condoning or engaging in any type of violence," the family's statement said.

"More than 24 hours after that disconcerting initial report, the SIU released an update clearly indicating there was no gunfire exchange, and that it was indeed two responding officers who shot Erixon and inflicted fatal wounds on his body," it read.

"We find that reversal of crucial facts, a full day after telling the entire world otherwise and painting an image of violence for our very own, to be deeply outrageous and unnerving."

The family alleged that Kabera was shot inside his own apartment, where he had been spending the day resting.

"As we grieve this senseless loss, we respectfully ask for transparency and accountability from the authorities," they said. "We want to know details of the altercation so that we can understand the truth of what happened in Erixon's final moments."

When asked for comment on the family's statement, the SIU said that its investigators "collected a replica firearm from the scene."

The SIU had previously said a police officer was also taken to hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.