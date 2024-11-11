Family of man fatally shot by Hamilton police seeks answers, SIU investigating
Family members of a man who was fatally shot by Hamilton police over the weekend say they want answers and accountability from authorities as the province's police watchdog investigates the incident.
The Special Investigations Unit says Hamilton police officers went to an apartment building on Saturday after reports of a man "acting in a threatening manner."
The watchdog says that after an interaction with a person of interest, two officers fired their guns and the man was hit.
The 43-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.
His family has issued a statement identifying him as Erixon Kabera, a father of three who they say dedicated his life to his family and community.
The family says they are disturbed by the SIU's initial claim that there was an "exchange of gunfire," since the watchdog later issued an updated statement that said it does not appear the man had discharged a firearm.
"Erixon was not known to possess a gun, nor did he have a history of condoning or engaging in any type of violence," the family's statement said.
"More than 24 hours after that disconcerting initial report, the SIU released an update clearly indicating there was no gunfire exchange, and that it was indeed two responding officers who shot Erixon and inflicted fatal wounds on his body," it read.
"We find that reversal of crucial facts, a full day after telling the entire world otherwise and painting an image of violence for our very own, to be deeply outrageous and unnerving."
The family alleged that Kabera was shot inside his own apartment, where he had been spending the day resting.
"As we grieve this senseless loss, we respectfully ask for transparency and accountability from the authorities," they said. "We want to know details of the altercation so that we can understand the truth of what happened in Erixon's final moments."
When asked for comment on the family's statement, the SIU said that its investigators "collected a replica firearm from the scene."
The SIU had previously said a police officer was also taken to hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Trump expected to name Marco Rubio secretary of state, reports say
Donald Trump selected U.S. Senator Marco Rubio to be his secretary of state, sources said on Monday, putting Rubio on track to be the first Latino to serve as America's top diplomat.
Northern Ontario teen recovering in hospital after being attacked; ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
23andMe cuts 40 per cent of its workforce, discontinues all therapy programs
Genetic testing firm 23andMe said on Monday it is reducing about 40 per cent, or 200 employees, from its workforce and discontinuing all its therapies.
'Your body, my choice': Attacks on women surge on social media following U.S. election
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, Ottawa's 'Wayne Gretzky' of vasectomies, dies
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
Megan Fox is expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting to grow their family. Fox announced her pregnancy in a social media post Monday.
Montreal man facing first-degree murder in woman's death; accused was on bail after allegedly threatening her
A 36-year-old Montreal man who was out on bail after allegedly uttering death threats against his partner is now accused of murdering her on the South Shore.
Kitchener, Ont. teen facing 29 charges after serious threats made against schools, businesses and people
A 15-year-old boy from Kitchener, Ont. is facing a long list of criminal charges as the Waterloo Regional Police Service wraps up a lengthy swatting investigation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.