KITCHENER -- Kitchener’s CF Fairview Park Mall was no exception to the Boxing Day rush.

Waterloo Region shoppers flocked by the thousands to the shopping centre and stores across the area in hopes of finding good post-Christmas Day deals.

One unfortunate shopper felt the rush in the parking lot when someone parked in an irregular spot and trapped their vehicle in.

“I wanted to kick their mirror,” they said. “But that’s not very Christmas-like.”

Fairview Mall general manager Lillian Strojanoski says that, despite the rise in popularity of Black Friday, Boxing Day is their busiest day of the year.

“There’s a lot of parking spots,” she said. “Maybe not right in front of the entrance, but we have guards maintain the parking lot, so just be patient, keep your cool, and enjoy your shopping.”

One shopper says that it’s nice to buy some items for themselves after giving away so many for Christmas, while another was just happy to find a place to sit.

“This is my little bit of real estate for this time,” said one shopper camped out on a bench. “My wife has been in there for about half an hour…[and I’m out here] waiting for her.”

Fairview Mall made sure to adjust to the rush and extended its hours to 9 p.m. on Thursday.