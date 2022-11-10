Erin, Ont. high school closed due to ammonia leak in adjoining building
Buses on their way to Erin District High School reversed and took students home Thursday morning after an ammonia leak was discovered at the arena attached to the school.
In a tweet posted at 9:02 a.m., the Town of Erin said fire, emergency services and refrigeration technicians were on site at the facility. The town said the leak had been isolated and was under control.
Students at Erin District High School will continue learning remotely Thursday afternoon, the school said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal health officials urge people in Canada to wear face masks indoors
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Liberals look to extend House hours, citing Conservative obstruction
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction.
WATCH LIVE | State of emergency unneeded to clear Alberta border blockade: provincial official
A senior civil servant in Alberta says the provincial government never declared a state of emergency after protesters blockaded a key border crossing because it would not have helped.
King Charles III unveils first posthumous statue of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III has unveiled the first statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II since her death in September. The new sculpture in the English city of York was revealed on Wednesday outside York Minster.
Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump reviewing plea offer: lawyer
A lawyer for the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former United States president Donald Trump says she is likely to accept a plea deal.
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
London
-
St. Thomas police officer charged with assault
A St. Thomas police officer has been charged by the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), In early September, the SIU began its investigation into Const. Sean James who had been charged with one count of assault cause bodily harm.
-
Horse escapes Thorndale barn fire
At least one horse was able to escape a barn fire in Thorndale Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. and District Chief Ken Armstrong said, “On arrival, firefighters saw the barn was engulfed in flames.”
-
Crash causes Highway 403 road closures near Woodstock
Eastbound lanes of Highway 403 are closed following a crash. At the scene, a transport truck could be seen flipped in the ditch while emergency crews worked to get the vehicle upright.
Windsor
-
Windsor nail salon patrons warned of potential infection breaches
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning the public of breaches in infection prevention and control practices at a local nail salon.
-
Charges laid after fatal crash in August
Chatham-Kent police have laid charges following a fatal crash in the municipality in August. Emergency crews responded to the serious crash on Queens Line near the 401 between a cement truck and SUV around 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 16,
-
Allegations of racism under investigation at Chatham-Kent high school
Allegations of racism are being investigated at a Chatham-Kent high school, according to the school board.
Barrie
-
Here's why the City of Barrie says your yard waste hasn't been collected
Bags of leaves are piled up at the end of driveways across Barrie as the city deals with yard waste collection delays.
-
Smash and grabs at Muskoka businesses under investigation
Provincial police are investigating break-ins at businesses in Gravenhurst and asking for the public's help.
-
Production of 2023 CR-V underway at Alliston Honda plant
Canada's first production of Honda CR-V Hybrids is underway in Alliston.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Where is cancer most prevalent in Canada? Key takeaways from latest national report
A quarter-century of cancer data is now available in a new report released by the Canadian Cancer Society, Statistics Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the key findings.
-
Ontario driver shocked after being told stolen vehicle won't be covered by insurance
An Ontario roofer who had his truck stolen out of his driveway two months ago was shocked when his insurance company said they wouldn’t cover the costs of a rental car.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa to attend a summit in Cambodia involving countries from across Southeast Asia.
-
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Ottawa braces for remnants of Hurricane Nicole
Expect some significant rainfall in Ottawa this weekend after another stretch of unseasonably warm November weather.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver shocked after being told stolen vehicle won't be covered by insurance
An Ontario roofer who had his truck stolen out of his driveway two months ago was shocked when his insurance company said they wouldn’t cover the costs of a rental car.
-
Home prices in Toronto have fallen 'substantially,' RBC says. This is when they could bottom out
Activity in Toronto's housing market appears to be levelling off. But a new national report from RBC suggests that property values in the city and across Canada are still falling, albeit at a slower pace.
-
This is why a plane looped across the Toronto area for hours in the night
An plane scheduled for a short flight in Ontario this week took a winding route that kept it in the air for more than four hours.
Montreal
-
Marc Tanguay is interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay.
-
Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump reviewing plea offer: lawyer
A lawyer for the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former United States president Donald Trump says she is likely to accept a plea deal.
-
'Non aux evictions': Demonstrators rally behind homeless group living under Ville-Marie expressway
Dozens of demonstrators marched in southwest Montreal Thursday morning to protest the now-postponed eviction of a homeless encampment under the Ville-Marie expressway.
Atlantic
-
'Battlefield conditions': Halifax emergency department overcrowded, hospital sites overcapacity
Senior citizen Gary MacLeod says his most recent waits in the emergency department at the QEII Health Sciences Centre were like being on a “battlefield.”
-
'Cross our fingers': Rainy weekend weather concerning for people still repairing from Fiona
Just the mention of any kind of tropical weather conditions is enough to get the attention of people still rebuilding and repairing after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Cape Breton child-care centre says thieves stole thousands of dollars of heating oil
It was a chilly start to the day on Tuesday for workers at the Health Park Early Learning Centre in Sydney, N.S., after someone drained their oil tank.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy snowfall coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Parts of southeast Manitoba are expected to receive a bout of heavy snow beginning on Thursday afternoon
-
Federal health officials urge people in Canada to wear face masks indoors
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
-
Report finds pandemic as new cause of homelessness in Winnipeg
A new report has found that the pandemic was a new cause of homelessness in Winnipeg, with some residents facing difficulties in finding shelter and accessing vaccines.
Calgary
-
Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of Shandro's mandate
Alberta's justice minister has received a long to-do list from Premier Danielle Smith in his mandate letter. The letter says Tyler Shandro is to develop and enact the proposed sovereignty act to challenge "unconstitutional federal encroachments on areas of provincial jurisdiction."
-
Body found in burning vehicle outside Calgary
A body was found inside a burning car east of Calgary Tuesday morning and an autopsy confirmed the death was a homicide.
-
Calgary Mayor Gondek, council get failing grades in first-year report card: poll
A new poll released Thursday suggests support for Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Calgary city council is sliding.
Edmonton
-
Alberta sovereignty act, protection for the unvaccinated part of Shandro's mandate
Alberta's justice minister has received a long to-do list from Premier Danielle Smith in his mandate letter. The letter says Tyler Shandro is to develop and enact the proposed sovereignty act to challenge "unconstitutional federal encroachments on areas of provincial jurisdiction."
-
A fake e-transfer scam has defrauded Edmontonians thousands of dollars, police say
A man is accused of defrauding online sellers of thousands of dollars by fooling them with a fake e-transfer.
-
Danielle Smith's lobbying record holds clues to her governing agenda, observers say
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith promised to focus on the concerns of everyday people after winning a seat in the legislature Tuesday, but observers say other clues to her agenda can be found in her record as a lobbyist for one of the province's most powerful business groups.
Vancouver
-
Findings of misconduct probe that cleared VPD officer may be 'incorrect,' commissioner says
A retired judge has been asked to review an internal disciplinary proceeding at the Vancouver Police Department that cleared one of its officers of misconduct.
-
Improvements coming to Langley stretch of B.C.'s Highway 1
British Columbia's transportation minister is set to make an announcement about improvements to Highway 1 through the Township of Langley.
-
Thieves target Tsawwassen golf course ahead of Christmas fundraising event
The Grinch came early this year at the Tsawwassen Springs Golf Course, where a theft has left the community feeling incredibly disheartened.