Erin, Ont. high school closed due to ammonia leak in adjoining building

Buses on their way to Erin District High School reversed and took students home Thursday morning after an ammonia leak was discovered at the arena attached to the school.

In a tweet posted at 9:02 a.m., the Town of Erin said fire, emergency services and refrigeration technicians were on site at the facility. The town said the leak had been isolated and was under control.

Students at Erin District High School will continue learning remotely Thursday afternoon, the school said.