Employee dies after being hit by driver at Elora business
A 67 year-old man from Fergus has died after he was hit by a driver at an Elora business.
Ontario Province Police (OPP) officers and members of the Centre Wellington Fire Rescue and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service were called to the business on Wellington Road 18 on Saturday around 3:15 p.m.
Officers were told a customer had hit an employee with their vehicle.
The 67 year-old man was pronounced dead on site.
The Office of the Chief Coroner and Ministry of Labour were notified.
There has been no word on potential charges as the investigation continues.
