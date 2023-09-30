Electric vehicles gathered in Kitchener for National Drive Electric Week

An event in Kitchener helped spark some new ideas when it comes to electric vehicles.

The Waterloo Region Electric Vehicles association held a special gathering Saturday at the Boardwalk on Ira Needles as part of National Drive Electric Week.

Similar events are being held throughout North America, Europe, and Asia to help dispel some common misconceptions about what it means to drive an electric vehicle.

"People who are interested in checking out electric cars, not too sure about things, they can come and actually talk to the drivers," said Ian Graham, founding member of the association. "They'll get the actual truth about what it's like to own an electric car and drive long distances and have a lot of fun with these things."

Organizers claim today's event is the biggest of its kind in North America, with more than 100 vehicles on display.

"It used to be a lot of Teslas that were here, no we've got the Ionic Five, we've got a Rivian Truck, we've got a Ford F150 Lightning, so it's expanded constantly with the manufacturers," said Graham.

Some of the Region of Waterloo's electrical fleet and solar power companies were also at the event.