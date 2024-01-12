KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Elderly driver hits light post, enters Guelph store covered in blood

    An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV News) An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV News)

    An elderly woman was treated for a head injury after a crash in a Guelph parking lot Thursday morning.

    Shortly after 8 a.m., staff at a business on Silvercreek Parkway North called to report a blood-covered woman shopping in the store, police say.

    Staff told authorities she seemed confused, but told them she did not need assistance.

    The police investigation revealed the woman drove into a light post before parking her car and going inside.

    The 82-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

