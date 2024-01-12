Elderly driver hits light post, enters Guelph store covered in blood

An elderly woman was treated for a head injury after a crash in a Guelph parking lot Thursday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., staff at a business on Silvercreek Parkway North called to report a blood-covered woman shopping in the store, police say.

Staff told authorities she seemed confused, but told them she did not need assistance.

The police investigation revealed the woman drove into a light post before parking her car and going inside.

The 82-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.