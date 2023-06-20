Early childhood educators call on governments to address staffing crisis

Early childhood educators (ECEs) made their voices heard across the province Tuesday, including in Waterloo region, calling on the provincial and federal governments to fix the workforce crisis in their field.

Locally, ECEs said the government’s promise of $10-a-day childcare means very little if there aren’t enough educators to accommodate the number of kids needing care.

For that to happen, they said the government needs to pay ECEs what they’re worth in order to retain staff.

“Through COVID, so many ECEs leaving the field to go to desk or office jobs,” said Ashley Clarke, a registered ECE. “Something they are not as passionate about but sometimes with the cost of living, its just what you have to do to make ends meet.”

At the Butterfly Learning Centre in Waterloo, doors were covered with ‘dots for spots’, representing the need for more childcare spots to keep up with demand.

According to local workers, parents are unable to find childcare openings because of a staffing crisis in the field.

The ECE Day of Action is calling on the federal and provincials governments to work together to address the issue.

Organizers of the event said the best way to get more people in the field, is by paying them better.

“A lot educators will hold multiple jobs and they’ll work on the weekend as well,” added ECE Jennifer Howard.

The Association of Early Childhood Educators Ontario is asking for a salary scale starting at $30 per hour. They said this is the best way to make $10-a-day childcare possible for everyone.