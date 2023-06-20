Early childhood educators call on governments to address staffing crisis
Early childhood educators (ECEs) made their voices heard across the province Tuesday, including in Waterloo region, calling on the provincial and federal governments to fix the workforce crisis in their field.
Locally, ECEs said the government’s promise of $10-a-day childcare means very little if there aren’t enough educators to accommodate the number of kids needing care.
For that to happen, they said the government needs to pay ECEs what they’re worth in order to retain staff.
“Through COVID, so many ECEs leaving the field to go to desk or office jobs,” said Ashley Clarke, a registered ECE. “Something they are not as passionate about but sometimes with the cost of living, its just what you have to do to make ends meet.”
At the Butterfly Learning Centre in Waterloo, doors were covered with ‘dots for spots’, representing the need for more childcare spots to keep up with demand.
According to local workers, parents are unable to find childcare openings because of a staffing crisis in the field.
The ECE Day of Action is calling on the federal and provincials governments to work together to address the issue.
Organizers of the event said the best way to get more people in the field, is by paying them better.
“A lot educators will hold multiple jobs and they’ll work on the weekend as well,” added ECE Jennifer Howard.
The Association of Early Childhood Educators Ontario is asking for a salary scale starting at $30 per hour. They said this is the best way to make $10-a-day childcare possible for everyone.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing Titanic sub could run out of oxygen Thursday morning: officials
A growing number of ships and planes have joined the search for a submersible that has been missing since descending to the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday morning.
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
'That's reconciliation:' B.C. university waives tuition for local First Nation students
Students who are members of one of the seven First Nations whose traditional territories are home to Kwantlen Polytechnic University campuses will have their tuition and fees waived starting in the upcoming fall semester.
Canadian man convicted in U.S. mass-mailing fraud involving fake 'psychic' visions
A federal jury in the United States has convicted a Canadian man for running a mass-mailing 'psychic' scheme that defrauded victims of more than US$175 million over multiple decades.
Senator hopes government will regulate 'torrent' of sports gambling ads
Sen. Marty Deacon hopes new legislation will push the government to regulate the 'torrent' of sports gambling advertisements she says Canadians are 'subjected to on a daily basis,' in an effort to avoid prevent young people and vulnerable groups from developing gambling addictions.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
London
-
Nurse and surgeon left without paycheques due to vaccine status
While other COVID-19 regulations have loosened at Ontario hospitals this year, mandatory vaccination is still a requirement for healthcare workers.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Caught on camera: Youths seen stealing Pride sign from London, Ont. home
Pride symbols are being vandalized at an alarming rate, but event organizers and supporters will not be intimidated.
-
London, Ont. fire crews evacuated homes due to gas leak in city’s east end
Enbridge Gas said gas service was shut off in the area. The area has been made safe, and they are working to make repairs and reconnect 18 customers to the gas line. All lanes of traffic have reopened.
Windsor
-
Duelling protests held outside GECDSB office
Duelling protests took place Tuesday outside the Greater Essex County District School Board meeting of the semester.
-
World Refugee Day celebrated in Windsor, as hundreds of asylum seekers wait
A large group gathered for a celebration at Charles Clark Square in downtown Windsor to recognize and honour World Refugee Day on Tuesday.
-
Man charged with manslaughter in woman's drug overdose death
Windsor police have charged a 27-year-old man with manslaughter in connection to the drug-related death of a local woman.
Barrie
-
Missing Barrie woman feared to have been abducted for human trafficking
Police in Barrie hope the public can help locate a missing woman last seen leaving the family's home more than 10 days ago, while her family fears she is being held against her will.
-
Simcoe County puts spin on traffic solutions by adding roundabouts
Eight new roundabouts will be constructed across Simcoe County over the next five years, with two underway in Springwater and Essa townships.
-
Motorcyclist charged with being impaired after leaving crash: OPP
A motorcyclist accused of being impaired and leaving the scene of a collision in Tiny Township is facing charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Acquaintance of triple murder suspect alerted police that he escaped Sudbury Jail
It was around dinnertime Saturday when the Greater Sudbury Police Service learned that an inmate at the Sudbury Jail escaped.
-
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
-
Southern Ont. suspect charged with two counts of murder in Wiikwemkoong slayings
Three people, including a 19-year-old Toronto man, have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a residence on Amikook Street in Wiikwemkoong that left two dead and one injured, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday evening.
Ottawa
-
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
-
Bear spotted in Kanata prompts 5 schools to shelter in place briefly
Students and staff at five schools in Kanata were told to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon after a black bear was spotted in the area.
-
Ontario is taking the public sector to court today. Here's what you need to know
The Ontario government’s appeal of a court ruling that struck down Bill 124—a controversial piece of legislation that capped public sector wages for a period of three years—begins on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Toronto couple returns from vacation to find people living in their car
A Toronto couple returned home from a 12-day European vacation this week to find two people living in their car.
-
Ontario couple charged US$350 hotel smoking fee says they don’t smoke
A couple from Georgetown, Ont. said they were shocked to get a US$350 smoking charge from a Pittsburgh hotel for smoking in their room, even though they said they don’t smoke.
-
'Not safe in my own city': Video shows attack by stranger in Toronto as judge predicts he will reoffend
One of the victims of a man who attacked a trio of women out of the blue on Toronto streets and on the city’s transit says she can’t believe how little the justice system is doing to rehabilitate her attacker — and the judge in the case appears to agree with her.
Montreal
-
Quebec housing minister under investigation by ethics commissioner
Quebec Housing Minister France-Elaine Duranceau is under investigation by the National Assembly's ethics commissioner, Ariane Mignolet.
-
Montreal Gazette editor-in-chief, deputy editor leaving the paper
The editor-in-chief of The Montreal Gazette is leaving the company. CTV News has confirmed Bert Archer's last day at the paper will be June 30, after serving as the head of Quebec's oldest English-language daily newspaper for just over one year.
-
In report on police killing, Quebec coroner says officers need 'less-lethal' weapons
A coroner's report into the death of a Black man shot and killed by police in a city northeast of Montreal says officers showed restraint during the intervention.
Atlantic
-
Missing Titanic sub could run out of oxygen Thursday morning: officials
A growing number of ships and planes have joined the search for a submersible that has been missing since descending to the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday morning.
-
Middleton mayor calls for urgent hospital improvements following patient death
The mayor of Middleton is calling for urgent hospital staffing improvements following the recent death of a patient who went into cardiac arrest when there was no doctor on site.
-
Ferry running between P.E.I., Nova Scotia expected to be out of commission for weeks
The MV Confederation is sitting still alongside Wood Islands, Prince Edward Island, and is set to be out of commission for weeks, which is bad news for local tourism operators.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
-
RCMP say three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba
Three children died in separate drownings in Manitoba over a five-day period, RCMP said Tuesday.
-
This Manitoba teen is running to bring awareness to the largest execution in U.S. history
A Manitoba teen has been putting his feet to the pavement to help raise awareness about issues that have impacted Indigenous communities.
Calgary
-
A decade later, Calgarians' memories of the 2013 flood remain close to the surface
In June 2013, when the city warned Bowness residents a flood was coming, Brenda Ferris initially thought her house would be spared any damage.
-
Calgary better equipped to handle a 2013-level flood event but work remains
If nature serves up another 2013-level flood event, Calgary could expect to prevent 55 per cent of the losses suffered a decade ago.
-
Calgary man's terrorism charges stem from TikTok video he posted: court documents
A Calgary man charged with terrorism-related charges last week is accused of posting a TikTok video that contributed to or facilitated terrorist activity for al Qaeda and ISIS.
Edmonton
-
'I had no ill intent': Smith apologizes for ethics violation while NDP demands RCMP investigation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith rose in the legislature Tuesday to offer an apology for her ethics violation. It came more than six months after the phone calls that landed her in trouble.
-
'Had to swim to get my horses': Alta. woman recounts how family left home on a boat after flood
Chantal Bustard's property in Yellowhead County west of Edmonton flooded within an hour on Monday.
-
'We were actually shocked': How a June snowfall impacted Jasper and its tourists
The 'exceptionally unusual' snowfall in Jasper on Monday caused damage and a number of rescues, officials said.
Vancouver
-
'It's completely unfair': Girl with autism excluded from field trip
A Langley family is devastated their 12-year-old daughter was told she couldn’t participate in the year-end trip with the rest of her peers, just six days before the field trip.
-
Vancouver woman illustrates city's most iconic storefronts
Mikayla Hong always knew she wanted to draw, but she didn't take her passion seriously until a few years ago. She started drawing storefronts and posting them online during the pandemic as a way to support local businesses.
-
Vancouver Aquarium asks public not to touch baby harbour seals, after rescued pup dies
Harbour seal pup season is in full swing at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. Five baby seals have been brought to the facility in the past week, all of them less than 10 days old, all somehow separated from their mothers in local waters.