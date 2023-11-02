Driver charged in Stratford school bus crash

A Stratford school bus driver has been charged in a collision on John Street South Thursday morning.

Stratford police say 11 elementary school aged students were on board when the bus suddenly drove off the road and struck a tree around 8:30 a.m.

The force of the collision knocked down the tree and caused extensive damage to the front of the bus.

A school bus crash in Stratford on Nov. 2, 2023. (X: @SPSmediaoffice)

Students were treated on scene by paramedics and one was taken to hospital for neck pain, police say. The driver suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.

In a release Thursday afternoon, Stratford police say the driver had been charged with careless driving as police “were unable to determine a reasonable excuse for the driver to leave the roadway.”

John Street South was closed for several hours for a police investigation and so the area could be cleaned up. It has since reopened.