KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Driver charged in Stratford school bus crash

    A Stratford school bus driver has been charged in a collision on John Street South Thursday morning.

    Stratford police say 11 elementary school aged students were on board when the bus suddenly drove off the road and struck a tree around 8:30 a.m.

    The force of the collision knocked down the tree and caused extensive damage to the front of the bus.

    A school bus crash in Stratford on Nov. 2, 2023. (X: @SPSmediaoffice)

    Students were treated on scene by paramedics and one was taken to hospital for neck pain, police say. The driver suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.

    In a release Thursday afternoon, Stratford police say the driver had been charged with careless driving as police “were unable to determine a reasonable excuse for the driver to leave the roadway.”

    John Street South was closed for several hours for a police investigation and so the area could be cleaned up. It has since reopened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News