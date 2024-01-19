Driver charged in crash with school bus

A driver has been charged in a Jan. 11 crash involving a school bus with 12 children on board.

The bus, a car and SUV collided at Wellington Road 16 and Line 10, north of Arthur, around 8:15 a.m.

OPP said the driver of the car was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The SUV driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash.

None of the students, nor the bus driver, were hurt.

On Friday, OPP said a 65-year-old driver from Wellington North was charged with careless driving causing bodily harm. They did not specify which vehicle they were driving.