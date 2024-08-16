Downtown Kitchener prepares for big Caribana Ignite party
The City of Kitchener is one week away from its first-ever Caribana.
The Caribbean street party, officially called Caribana Ignite, will take over King Street, Carl Zehr Square and the Gaukel Block on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24.
The city said it will showcase the “true essence of carnival” with lively music, dancing, colourful costumes and Caribbean cuisine.
Caribana is the largest Caribbean festival in North America and draws in nearly two million people to Toronto every year.
This is the first time the event will be celebrated outside Toronto.
“We were approached by Niagara, we were approached by other regions, but I said: ‘We’re bringing it to Kitchener,’” said Geraldine Stafford, the general manager of Caribana Ignite. “Carl Zehr Square is a natural place [to have it]. I look around and it’s always families, it’s always people.”
“We’ve had a rich history of people from across the Caribbean who live in this community and it will be an opportunity for them, along with all the newcomers who’ve arrived here to celebrate with visitors,” added Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.
“For the Caribana Arts Group to choose Kitchener-Waterloo as their first stop outside of Toronto just speaks to the strength of this community, the multiculturalism of this community and the energy that’s here,” Lannois Carroll-Woolery, president of the Caribbean Canadian Association of Waterloo Region, said in a media release.
What you can expect
The celebration kicks off Friday, Aug. 23 with a family-friendly Glow Party at Kitchener City Hall. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The city said there will be music, dancing, food and free glow sticks for the first 1,000 people who show up. Once the sun sets, the crowd is encouraged to light up the square.
A second party will be held at the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts, at 36 King St. W.from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $40 at the door.
The main event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 24. Participants will parade down King Street, from Queen to Waterloo Street, while live bands entertain the crowd. The carnival will include elaborate and colourful costumes, Caribbean music, dancing and more. Once the parade is over, the community can stop by the Gaukel Block where there will be a vendor market, food, drinks, a DJ and kids zone. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An “After Party” will also be held at the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts starting at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $40 at the door.
Visitors are asked to wear their community colours: green for Kitchener, yellow for Waterloo, red for Cambridge and white for the townships.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jacob Hoggard has begun serving prison sentence after appeal dismissed
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Plane crash lands on golf course near Calgary airport; pilot suffers minor injuries
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
Downtown Toronto building evacuated amid concerns that it could collapse: Toronto Fire
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
U.S.-Canada border rules: Procedural changes planned in line with law, Ottawa says
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Tiny air pollutants have been tied to premature death. What can you do to protect yourself?
Tiny air pollutants have been clearly linked to premature deaths, but there's at least one way to protect yourself, according to the lead researcher of a new study.
Boy pleads guilty to murder in stabbing death of 12-year-old girl in Toronto apartment
A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
Jack Russell, lead singer of band Great White who was onstage during horrific '03 concert fire, dies
Jack Russell, the lead singer of the bluesy '80s metal band Great White whose hits included 'Once Bitten Twice Shy' and 'Rock Me' and was fronting his band the night 100 people died in a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island, has died. He was 63.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.