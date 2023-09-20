Kitchener

    • Dog stolen during dispute over money: Guelph police

    Stock photo of a dog. (Pexels/Karolina Grabowska) Stock photo of a dog. (Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

    A 28-year-old is Guelph man is facing charges after police say he stole a dog during a dispute over money.

    Guelph police said they were called to an address on York Road on Aug. 1. Police said the homeowner reported that a man he knew kicked the door of the unit open before pushing the victim, causing him to fall down.

    “The male then called out to the owner’s dog, picked it up and left,” Guelph police said in a news release.

    On Tuesday, the man was arrested for break and enter and robbery. He will appear in court in November.

    CTV News asked Guelph police if the dog was returned to the owner, but police said they have not been able to determine that at this time.

    Climate change 'is killing us': UN sounds health alarm

    The climate crisis is increasingly becoming a public health crisis, officials warned in New York this week, calling for better training, research, and resilience measures to tackle the twin priorities in the spotlight at the UN General Assembly.

