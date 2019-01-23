Featured
Crash involving postal truck sends 2 to hospital
Police say the postal truck may have been trying to turn left when the crash happened. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 3:52PM EST
Two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a postal truck.
Norfolk County OPP responded to the crash just after 2:30 p.m. on Highway 3 at Plowman’s Line near Tillsonburg.
Police say that both vehicles were travelling eastbound when the postal truck may have tried to make a turn.
Another vehicle struck it from behind, sending it some distance ahead.
The road was closed as police investigated, but had reopened by around 3 p.m.
Both vehicles were significantly damaged in the crash.
Crash at #Hwy3 at Plowmans Line sends 2 people to hospital with minor injuries. #NorfolkOPP investigating. Roadway has been reopened. ^es pic.twitter.com/NrFDvkZsVQ— OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 23, 2019