Two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a postal truck.

Norfolk County OPP responded to the crash just after 2:30 p.m. on Highway 3 at Plowman’s Line near Tillsonburg.

Police say that both vehicles were travelling eastbound when the postal truck may have tried to make a turn.

Another vehicle struck it from behind, sending it some distance ahead.

The road was closed as police investigated, but had reopened by around 3 p.m.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged in the crash.