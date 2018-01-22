

CTV Kitchener





Three people were taken to hospital Sunday evening following a collision in Kitchener’s west end.

A car and a pickup truck collided at Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street around 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles suffered significant damage.

Police say both drivers, as well as a passenger in one of the vehicles, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were being driven by Kitchener men. The 53-year-old truck driver was charged for making an unsafe turn, while the 70-year-old driver of the car was charged for not wearing a seatbelt.

While there was fog in the area at the time, it is unclear if weather conditions played a role in the collision.