Crash in Kitchener leaves 3 people hurt
Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 10:57AM EST
Three people were taken to hospital Sunday evening following a collision in Kitchener’s west end.
A car and a pickup truck collided at Fischer-Hallman Road and Ottawa Street around 5:30 p.m. Both vehicles suffered significant damage.
Police say both drivers, as well as a passenger in one of the vehicles, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Both vehicles were being driven by Kitchener men. The 53-year-old truck driver was charged for making an unsafe turn, while the 70-year-old driver of the car was charged for not wearing a seatbelt.
While there was fog in the area at the time, it is unclear if weather conditions played a role in the collision.