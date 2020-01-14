Crash at major Guelph intersection closes street
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:12PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 14, 2020 12:27PM EST
Officers closed off a portion of Woolwich Street in Guelph for a collision investigation.
KITCHENER -- A crash in the Royal City shut down a major intersection this morning.
Guelph police tweeted at 10:20 a.m. that officers closed a portion of Woolwich Street between Speedvale Avenue and Marilyn Drive for a collision investigation.
Witnesses say they saw paramedics performing CPR on someone.
It’s unclear if this person was a pedestrian or someone who was inside a vehicle.
Officials are warning that the road closure will be in effect for an extended period of time.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and to take an alternate route.