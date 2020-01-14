KITCHENER -- A crash in the Royal City shut down a major intersection this morning.

Guelph police tweeted at 10:20 a.m. that officers closed a portion of Woolwich Street between Speedvale Avenue and Marilyn Drive for a collision investigation.

*COLLISION-ROAD CLOSURE* Woolwich Street between Speedvale Avenue and Marilyn Drive will be closed for an extended period of time for a collision investigation. Please take alternate routes. — Guelph Police (@gpsmedia) January 14, 2020

Witnesses say they saw paramedics performing CPR on someone.

It’s unclear if this person was a pedestrian or someone who was inside a vehicle.

Officials are warning that the road closure will be in effect for an extended period of time.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and to take an alternate route.