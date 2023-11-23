KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • CPKC Holiday Train stops in Cambridge, Ayr and Woodstock

    Musician Kiesza performs on the CPKC Holiday Train at a stop in Cambridge on Nov. 23, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Musician Kiesza performs on the CPKC Holiday Train at a stop in Cambridge on Nov. 23, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

    A popular holiday tradition returned to Cambridge Thursday afternoon. The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train stopped in town as part of its Canada-U.S. tour.

    The event featured a concert with country duo Seaforth and Canadian singer Kiesza.

    Staff and volunteers were on-site collecting food and monetary donations for the Cambridge Food Bank.

    From Cambridge, the train next heads to Ayr where it will stop from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. After that, it’s on to Woodstock at 6:50 p.m. and London at 8:30 p.m.

    The full schedule is available here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News