CPKC Holiday Train stops in Cambridge, Ayr and Woodstock

A popular holiday tradition returned to Cambridge Thursday afternoon. The Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train stopped in town as part of its Canada-U.S. tour.

The event featured a concert with country duo Seaforth and Canadian singer Kiesza.

Staff and volunteers were on-site collecting food and monetary donations for the Cambridge Food Bank.

From Cambridge, the train next heads to Ayr where it will stop from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. After that, it’s on to Woodstock at 6:50 p.m. and London at 8:30 p.m.

The full schedule is available here.