KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Council approves new 6-storey development in Northdale

    A rendering shows the six-storey building planned by DCB Development Canada Inc. at the corner of Hemlock and Hickory streets in Waterloo. (Council agenda package/City of Waterloo) A rendering shows the six-storey building planned by DCB Development Canada Inc. at the corner of Hemlock and Hickory streets in Waterloo. (Council agenda package/City of Waterloo)

    Waterloo City Council has cleared the way for a developer to build a six-storey residential building at the corner of Hickory and Hemlock streets in Waterloo’s Northdale neighbouhood, close to University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University.

    The new development will have 168 units with a total of 186 bedrooms, 57 underground parking spaces and 70 bike parking spaces.

    It will replace four single-detached homes that are currently at the site.

    Council unanimously approved an amendment to the official plan to allow for the proposed development’s increased density.

    In a news release, the city said the decision aligns with its provincial housing pledge to plan for 16,000 new residential units by 2031.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Freeland to present housing-focused fall economic update Tuesday

    Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will unveil a much-anticipated fall economic update on Tuesday and CTV News has confirmed it will include billions of dollars in loans to increase housing supply, as well as tax reforms targeting short-term rentals, while trying to strike a tone of fiscal restraint.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News