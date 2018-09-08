Featured
Convenience store clerk robbed at knifepoint
Police were called to Candy Convenience for a report of a robbery. (Sept. 8, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 11:31AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 8, 2018 4:49PM EDT
Police have arrested a man in connection to a convenience store robbery in Kitchener and say they’re still looking for a second suspect.
An employee was closing Candy Corner Convenience, at 153 Country Hill Drive, around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
He was walking away from the store when two men suddenly approached and forced him back into the store.
At least one of the men was carrying a knife.
They then attempted to gain access to an ATM machine inside the store.
A witness called 911 and police arrived within minutes.
One man was arrested a short distance from the store.
He’s been charged with robbery and kidnapping.
Police are still looking for another man who’s described as black, with a thin build, and wearing a blue hoodie, white shoes, black pants and a backpack.