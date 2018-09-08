

CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested a man in connection to a convenience store robbery in Kitchener and say they’re still looking for a second suspect.

An employee was closing Candy Corner Convenience, at 153 Country Hill Drive, around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

He was walking away from the store when two men suddenly approached and forced him back into the store.

At least one of the men was carrying a knife.

They then attempted to gain access to an ATM machine inside the store.

A witness called 911 and police arrived within minutes.

One man was arrested a short distance from the store.

He’s been charged with robbery and kidnapping.

Police are still looking for another man who’s described as black, with a thin build, and wearing a blue hoodie, white shoes, black pants and a backpack.