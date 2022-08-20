Code red issued in Guelph as no ambulances available

On Saturday afternoon there were no ambulances available in Guelph or Wellington County as the Guelph-Wellington Paramedics declared a code red.

In an email to CTV News just after 6 p.m., Stephen Dewar, chief and general manager of Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service, confirmed the paramedic service had “no ambulances available to respond to emergency calls in the City of Guelph and Wellington County.”

Dewar said the ongoing situation is dynamic, and any ambulances that come available are immediately assigned to calls that are waiting.

“The issue is related to having more than 10 patients in offload delay at the Guelph General Hospital for a prolonged period of time,” said Dewar.

“We understand that the Guelph General Hospital will not have additional capacity and in fact will have less capacity overnight so we see no immediate relief.”

“The provincial ambulance dispatch system will send the closest available ambulance to all life-threatening emergency calls, but this resource will respond from outside of our area and there will be a delay,” said Dewar.

Dewar said Guelph Wellington Paramedics and supervisors are doing everything they can to respond to calls for assistance in as timely a manner as possible.