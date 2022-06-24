Child struck by bus in Ingersoll

A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a bus in Ingersoll.

In a video posted to Twitter, OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said it happened shortly before 12 p.m. in a parking lot on Centennial Lane near Wellington Street.

Sanchuk said the child was transported to a local hospital with “undetermined injuries.”

“We’re hoping and praying for a speedy recovery for this young individual,” he said.

Sanchuk said the bus driver remained at the scene and police continue to investigate.

He cautioned drivers to expect “an influx of kids” as the school season comes to an end.

“We need to make sure we have our head on a swivel and always expect the unexpected,” said Sanchuk.