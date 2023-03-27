Cashier at St. Marys Foodland stops fraud at counter: Stratford police

Stratford police are praising a cashier at a St. Marys Foodland that recognized a case of fraud and helped stop it.

According to a news release from police, an 89-year-old woman went to the store Wednesday morning to buy gift cards for an unknown person on the phone.

Police say the cashier asked the customer several questions and tried to talk her out of buying the cards, but she was insistent on the purchase.

Officers came to the Foodland and were able to convince the customer the call was a scam.

"The Stratford Police Service would like to extend thanks to the staff at Foodland in St Marys for recognizing this situation and preventing a fraud from occurring," a news release from Stratford police reads in part. "Cashiers, as well as other retail employees, can play a powerful and important role in fraud prevention by engaging customers in conversation."

Victims of fraud are asked to contact local police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.