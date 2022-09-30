Cash, drugs and stolen property seized, Guelph man arrested

A 52-year-old Guelph man faces several charges after police seized cash, drugs and stolen property Thursday morning.

Earlier this month, the Guelph Police Service Break Enter Auto Theft Unit (BEAT) began an investigation into a Guelph man who was believed to be trafficking stolen property.

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the area of Willow Road and Edinburgh Road North.

During the search, officers say they seized more than $18,000 in controlled substances including fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine. Officials also say they found more than $20,000 in cash and thousands of dollars in stolen property including high-end bicycles, e-bikes and power tools.

A Guelph man is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, trafficking in stolen goods, breaching a conditional sentence order and four counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.