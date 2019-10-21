

CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Cambridge store.

They say a man entered a business on Hespeler Road around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

He had a handgun and demanded money from the clerks before fleeing the scene.

The man is described as black, with a slim build, approximately 5’8 and was wearing dark clothing.

Police say no one was injured.