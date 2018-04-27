

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man has been charged with assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in connection with a fight which was filmed by witnesses.

Waterloo Regional Police say the fight occurred April 19 on Acorn Way in Cambridge and stemmed from an earlier argument between teenage boys at a nearby elementary school.

According to police, the father of one of the boys confronted the other boys involved in the initial argument, and allegedly assaulted one 14-year-old boy, who was not seriously hurt.

Later that night, police say, the man returned to the 14 year old’s house with a weapon and confronted the boy’s father.

Jordan Santos, 36, was fired from his coaching position with the Cambridge Lions football team after videos of the attack surfaced online.

Santos has told CTV News that he ashamed of his actions, but was at his wit’s end because his son has been bullied for months.