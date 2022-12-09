Cambridge house fire causes $400K in damages

Four adults and a baby have been displaced after a fire broke out at their Cambridge home late Thursday night.

Cambridge Fire said crews from four station responded to Ballantyne Avenue in Galt.

Paramedics treated two people for smoke inhalation at the scene but they did not require further treatment in hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Damage is pegged at $400,000.

Cambridge Fire said all five residents have been displaced and the Red Cross is working with them to find accommodation.