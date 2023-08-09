Cambridge council question housing project’s affordability

A Cambridge housing project is facing some questions from council about its suggested affordability.

The Region of Waterloo-owned lot at 30 Lauris Avenue has been sitting vacant since a school was demolished between 2008 and 2009.

At a Tuesday meeting, city staff laid out a plan for the property that would see a four storey and three storey apartment building constructed at the lot.

At least 30 per cent of the 104 units would be considered affordable, but city staff pointed out that anyone who actually qualifies for affordable housing would most likely not be eligible for the units.

“The folks that are sitting on the waitlist, their income eligibility would be more in like with Region of Waterloo community housing,” said Sarah Millar with the region. “These sites that we’re partnering with, the development community and mixed income projects, we’re anticipating that the range of affordability sits in the range that’s slightly higher than the waitlist qualifiers.”

No decisions were made at the Tuesday night meeting.

The region is looking to send out a request for proposal to developers in 2024, followed by a number of community meetings before construction could begin in 2025.