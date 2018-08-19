

OPP say a cable barrier along the 401 near Thamesville may have prevented a more serious crash.

A pickup carrying an engine lost control on the highway around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

It struck the cable barrier along the centre median and rolled over. The engine broke loose and came to rest in the opposite lanes near Kenesserie Road.

A tractor trailer then hit the engine, lost control and also struck the cable barrier.

OPP say both vehicles were prevented from crossing the median by the barrier, reducing the potential for a more serious crossover collision.

No one was hurt.

The highway was closed for nearly 12 hours while crews cleaned up the debris.