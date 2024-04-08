Bulldogs' first season in Brantford comes to an end with playoff loss to Ottawa

The first season for Brantford's OHL team has come to an end.

The Bulldogs were in Ottawa Sunday for game six of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series. This was their second game in a row facing elimination.

The 67's held a 3-0 lead after the first two periods before Zakary Lavoie scored one early in the third for Brantford.

Ottawa followed this with three more goals before the final horn to give them the 6-1 series-clinching victory.

BRINGING THE BULLDOGS TO BRANTFORD

This marks the end of the first season for the Bulldogs playing out of Brantford after temporarily moving from Hamilton last year.

The relocation was scheduled for a minimum of three years while the First Ontario Centre in Hamilton undergoes major renovations.

City of Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis wears a Bulldogs jersey in council chambers Tuesday night. (Twitter/City of Brantford)

The Civic Centre in Brantford also underwent renovations before the Bulldogs' season opener to accommodate the team.

However, Brantford City Council says they are serious about keeping an OHL team in town beyond the minimum three years, and are exploring the possibility of building a new OHL-size arena.