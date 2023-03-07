Brantford to explore building new OHL-sized arena for Bulldogs

World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant

Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.

  • Montreal teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving 5 girls

    A Montreal elementary school teacher pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sex-related crimes involving five young female students whom he manipulated into acts of sexual abuse. Dominic Blanchette admitted guilt on eight counts, including sexual interference, possession of child pornography, child luring and sexual exploitation. More than a dozen other charges were stayed.

  • 3D printed weapons and drugs seized in raid north of Montreal

    The multi-jurisdictional police force (MILET) based out of Montreal arrested two young people after a raid discovered homemade firearms constructed using a 3D printer. A police news release says that officers searched a Mont-Tremblant residence on Fillion Street on Tuesday and arrested a 20-year-old man and a minor after firearms parts, ammunition, drugs and other items used to print firearms were seized.

