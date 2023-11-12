Brantford teen reported missing

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in Brantford.

Stratford Police say she was last seen Saturday in the Pearl Street area.

Alexis is described as white, 5’4” and 115 lbs. She has straight red hair which is long on one side and short on the other.

Anyone who has seen Alexis, or knows her location, is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050.