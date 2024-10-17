Brantford police release new photos after woman assaulted by two people at two different times

Brantford police have released two new photos in the hopes of closing a sexual assault investigation.

On June 25, a woman said she was sexually assaulted by two different people in the downtown core in two separate incidents.

Police said the assaults happened between 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.

The first suspect was described as a “brown” man with a stocky build and dark spiked hair. He was approximately 26-years-old and wore blue shorts, black sandals, a floral shirt and hoop earrings.

The second suspect was described as a Black man in his 30s. He had a narrow v-shaped face, a buzzed haircut and stubble on his chin. He wore dark-coloured pants, black shoes and a blue “Crooks & Castle” t-shirt.

Anyone who can identity the person in the photos is urged to contact Detective Constable Meagan Hart at 519-756-7050 ext. 2584.