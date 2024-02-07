Brantford police investigating report of a gunshot

Two Brantford schools were placed in hold and secure Wednesday after a resident on Tenth Avenue reported hearing a gunshot.

Police posted the community alert on social media around 12 p.m.

They said two local schools were locked down as a precautionary measure while officers were investigating.

The hold and secure was lifted approximately 40 minutes later.

Police said their investigation is ongoing but “currently there is no evidence to confirm [the] gun shot was legitimate.”