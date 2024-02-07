KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford police investigating report of a gunshot

    CTV Kitchener: Nadia Matos with locked doors
    Share

    Two Brantford schools were placed in hold and secure Wednesday after a resident on Tenth Avenue reported hearing a gunshot.

    Police posted the community alert on social media around 12 p.m.

    They said two local schools were locked down as a precautionary measure while officers were investigating.

    The hold and secure was lifted approximately 40 minutes later.

    Police said their investigation is ongoing but “currently there is no evidence to confirm [the] gun shot was legitimate.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members

    Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News