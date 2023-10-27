KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford police investigate serious traffic incident

    A Brantford Police vehicle is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener) A Brantford Police vehicle is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)

    Brantford police say they are investigating after a serious traffic-related incident on West Street.

    Police posted on social media just before 8 p.m. that West Street will be closed between Dundas Street and Clarence Street.

    It is unclear if there are any injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

    “Kindly avoid the area until further updates are provided,” said police on social media.

    This story will be updated.

