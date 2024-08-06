KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Brantford man missing since April

    Brantford Police Service provided this image of a missing man, known as 'Andrew.' (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service) Brantford Police Service provided this image of a missing man, known as 'Andrew.' (Courtesy: Brantford Police Service)
    Brantford Police are looking for a senior missing since April.

    They said the family of 67-year-old Andrew haven’t heard from him in months. He was reported missing on August 4.

    He is described as 5’10, 175 lbs, with thinning salt and pepper hair usually worn in a ponytail.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

